Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

