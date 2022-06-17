Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Up 38.8% in May

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTC. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

