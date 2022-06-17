Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $126.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.84.

Shares of NTR opened at $85.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

