Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSE:JPC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 402,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,616. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

