NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVEE stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.44 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

