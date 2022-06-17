NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $30.00 on Friday, hitting $3,700.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,417. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,609.16 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,309.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4,909.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

