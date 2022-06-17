Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $35.27 Average PT from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

