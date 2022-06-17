Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE OII traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,253. The company has a market capitalization of $981.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 63,143 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

