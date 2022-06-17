Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NYSE OII traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,253. The company has a market capitalization of $981.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.