OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $143,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,355. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.89%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

