OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Down 29.5% This Week

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $4,183.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,636.81 or 1.00020771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00117865 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.