Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Shares of MCO traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,690. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

