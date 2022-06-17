Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $70.30. 72,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.