Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.43. 15,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $290.03 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

