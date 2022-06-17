Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,225. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

