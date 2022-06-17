Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $129,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $102.17. 5,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.12%.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

