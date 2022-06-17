Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,484. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

