Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 7,609 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 31,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,743. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

