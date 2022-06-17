Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 40,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

