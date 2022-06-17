Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 2,263 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 437,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.