Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 4,303 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $221,348,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. 59,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

