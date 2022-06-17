Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $320,279.85 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $174,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.70.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.