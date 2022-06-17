Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 51,670 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

