Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 215,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.31% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,195,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 441,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 226,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 327,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 266,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 178,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.09. 21,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,524. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

