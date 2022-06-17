Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 365,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

GOVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 12,342,331 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

