Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,166,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 360,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

