Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
