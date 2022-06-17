Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

