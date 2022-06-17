Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

OLLI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 26,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,372. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

