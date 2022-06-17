Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.
OLLI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 26,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,372. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
