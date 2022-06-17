Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00012719 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00231904 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006343 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,352 coins and its circulating supply is 563,036 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

