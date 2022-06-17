Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

OMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

