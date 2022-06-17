Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ONTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

