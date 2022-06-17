OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $236,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,306,694 shares in the company, valued at $463,283,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OPKO Health by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.