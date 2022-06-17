Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 1,300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 535.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $73.51. 281,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

