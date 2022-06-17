Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 400 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,741.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 383,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.