Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 256,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 431,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,392,387. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.