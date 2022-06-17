Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $134,147,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 285,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

