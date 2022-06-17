Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $213.28. 212,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,909. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.42 and a 200 day moving average of $266.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

