Optimum Investment Advisors Has $343,000 Stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors owned about 0.10% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 11,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,221. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $112.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.