Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.91. 924,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,384,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

