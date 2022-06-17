Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 470 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.45. The stock had a trading volume of 143,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.08 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

