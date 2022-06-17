Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.