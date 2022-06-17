Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.38) to €9.50 ($9.90) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 219.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

