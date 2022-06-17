Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.16

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.19. Orbit International shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 14,365 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.