Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of ORCA stock opened at GBX 42.18 ($0.51) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Orcadian Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 30.55 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 59.50 ($0.72). The company has a market cap of £26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -19.17.

About Orcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

