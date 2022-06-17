Origin Dollar Price Down 0% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $67.23 million and $98,964.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $908.14 or 0.04432731 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013068 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 67,323,457 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

