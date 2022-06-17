Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OM opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $658.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,080 shares of company stock worth $6,095,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

