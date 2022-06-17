PAC Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $44,212.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $44,212.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000456 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,728,482,123 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

