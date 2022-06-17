Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,606 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

