Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $359.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.