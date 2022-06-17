PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $24.16. 71,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PagerDuty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in PagerDuty by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.