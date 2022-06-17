Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
PAF stock opened at GBX 19.94 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.98. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30).
