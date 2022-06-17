Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PAF stock opened at GBX 19.94 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.98. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

